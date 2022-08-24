scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Now, buy bus tickets in Mumbai using digital payment modes

In the first phase, MSRTC has procured 5,000 android machines which would allow passengers to buy tickets using mobile wallets and other digital payment modes.

The android machines will have UPI facilities, QR codes and debit or credit card facilities and passengers will be allowed to use any option as per their choice.(Representational)

Passengers travelling on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses wouldn’t need worry if they do not have cash to buy tickets as they can now be bought using digital payment modes.

In the first phase, MSRTC has procured 5,000 android machines which would allow passengers to buy tickets using mobile wallets and other digital payment modes. The machines will have UPI facilities, QR codes and debit or credit card facilities and passengers will be allowed to use any option as per their choice.

According to an MSRTC official, the machines were launched in association with eBexCash Mobility Software India Ltd, PineLab and State Bank of India.

Vice-president and managing director of the corporation Shekhar Channe said, “This is the digital era and it is the dream of our Prime Minister to promote digital transactions. The volume of transactions in cash has decreased a lot due to the digital payment system and considering that, the corporation took the step.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with themPremium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
More from Mumbai

Channe added, “The machines have been distributed to Akola, Latur, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Chandrapur and Bhandara divisions of MSRTC in the first phase.”

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 08:13:04 pm
Next Story

UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benami Transactions’ or ‘Drought’ UPSC CSE

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Drought’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Drought’

Premium
Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Premium
PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement