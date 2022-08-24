Now, buy bus tickets in Mumbai using digital payment modes

Passengers travelling on Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses wouldn’t need worry if they do not have cash to buy tickets as they can now be bought using digital payment modes.

In the first phase, MSRTC has procured 5,000 android machines which would allow passengers to buy tickets using mobile wallets and other digital payment modes. The machines will have UPI facilities, QR codes and debit or credit card facilities and passengers will be allowed to use any option as per their choice.

According to an MSRTC official, the machines were launched in association with eBexCash Mobility Software India Ltd, PineLab and State Bank of India.

Vice-president and managing director of the corporation Shekhar Channe said, “This is the digital era and it is the dream of our Prime Minister to promote digital transactions. The volume of transactions in cash has decreased a lot due to the digital payment system and considering that, the corporation took the step.”

Channe added, “The machines have been distributed to Akola, Latur, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Chandrapur and Bhandara divisions of MSRTC in the first phase.”