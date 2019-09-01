Mumbai businessman receives bullet, extortion letter in mail, probe on

A 46-year-old businessman from south Mumbai has lodged a police complaint after a firearm bullet along with an anonymous threat letter was allegedly sent to his residence in a mail.

Advertising

The letter, which was delivered on August 23, stated that next time, the bullet will be fired at his head if he did not stop construction work in Alibaug.

The letter also carried a demand of Rs 20 lakh from the businessman.

The complainant is the director of a company that deals in air conditioning system, security system, building construction and consultancy.

Advertising

“I saw the packet on the intervening night of August 23 and 24 when I returned home. I opened the packet the next day to find a rusted bullet and a letter threatening me to stop construction work in Alibaug,” the complainant told the police in his statement.

The Colaba police have registered a case under relevant sections of criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. The Crime Branch has started a parallel probe in the case.

Police said they are scanning through CCTV footage from the area around the residence of the complainant.