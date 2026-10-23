His illegal arrest ‘anguished’ Bombay HC. Now, Maharashtra will pay him Rs 5 lakh

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The Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 22, directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to a man, observing that he was arrested “illegally” by the Mumbai Police and kept in detention for nearly 26 days.
The court has also ordered a strict action against errant police officers, recovery of the compensation from their salaries, and directed its registry to place the ruling before the HC’s administrative committee regarding action against the magistrate who ordered the petitioner’s remand.
A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata passed the ruling on a plea by a South Mumbai-based businessman Bipin Satish Chandra Agrwal, who was arrested in August 2017 and was in detention for 26 days, before he was released on bail.
The court noted the petitioner acted as an attorney for his mother-in-law regarding her under redevelopment Andheri flat and negotiated with developer for its sale for nearly Rs 1.64 crore. On August 4, 2017, police arrested him on extortion charges after he received Rs 2 lakh advance and booked under Section 384 of the IPC.
‘Deep anguish’: Bombay High Court
The bench observed, “We felt a sense of deep anguish imagining what he went through. Clearly this is a case of sheer abuse of process by the Developer in collusion with the Police… It is a classic case where a Police Sub Inspector has exploited his official position and weaponised.”
“Police machinery at his command, to advance the Developer’s interest against the petitioner, to wreak havoc in the petitioner’s life apparently because he did not succumb to their pressure to accept the deal offered and threatened them to expose their wrongdoings along with certain Society members. The reasons are obvious and not too far to seek,” it said.
It added there was nothing on record to show petitioner was unknown to the developer and a preliminary inquiry would have revealed the facts, but “police deliberately did not take any pains to find out why the cash was given.”
Police “attempted to characterise petitioner as a gangster…without having an iota of evidence,” the court said.
Finding the arrest “high-handed, arbitrary”, the bench also held the Magistrate responsible for his wrongful detention as “no reasons” were recorded to justify continuing his remand.
The HC ordered compensation holding the unlawful arrest caused “substantial financial loss” and “irreparable damage to his reputation and lasting blemish on his credibility.”