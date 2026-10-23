His illegal arrest ‘anguished’ Bombay HC. Now, Maharashtra will pay him Rs 5 lakh

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, October 22, directed the Maharashtra government to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to a man, observing that he was arrested “illegally” by the Mumbai Police and kept in detention for nearly 26 days.

The court has also ordered a strict action against errant police officers, recovery of the compensation from their salaries, and directed its registry to place the ruling before the HC’s administrative committee regarding action against the magistrate who ordered the petitioner’s remand.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata passed the ruling on a plea by a South Mumbai-based businessman Bipin Satish Chandra Agrwal, who was arrested in August 2017 and was in detention for 26 days, before he was released on bail.