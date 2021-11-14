scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Businessman lodges cheating case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and others

By: PTI | Mumbai |
November 14, 2021 1:28:14 pm
The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai. (Source: Instagram/Raj Kundra)

A Mumbai-based businessman has lodged a cheating case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore, a police official said on Sunday. The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai.

The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

Explained |Why Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with an adult film racket

The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.

