Mumbai: Businessman booked after his car enters Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy

A 49-year-old businessman from south Mumbai has been booked for rash driving after his car reportedly entered Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy on Monday.

The police said that the incident took place at around 7 pm when Thackeray was returning to Varsha Bungalow after attending a meeting at the office of the Director General of Police.

Suryakant Bangar, who is a senior inspector at the Malabar Hill police station, said, “The incident took place when the convoy was going from Girgaon chowpatty to the Teen Batti area in Malabar Hill. The businessman did not understand that the CM’s convoy was on the move. It was his duty to stop his car and wait till the convoy passed.”

After the businessman drove into the convoy, cops posted near Teen Batti area stopped him and took him to the police station. A case of rash driving was registered against him and he was subsequently released, said police.

“He was not arrested. We served a notice on him and allowed him to go,” Bangar added.

Cops said that they will call him again to the police station later to record his statement.