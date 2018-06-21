Bus only lanes, odd-even parking to check traffic chaos in south Mumbai Bus only lanes, odd-even parking to check traffic chaos in south Mumbai

The Mumbai traffic police informed the Bombay High Court Wednesday that measures including provision of odd-even parking on one side of roads, bus-only lanes and demarcated spots for loading and unloading handcarts will be implemented to regulate traffic in various areas in South Mumbai. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Rajkumar Shukla in 2014 on traffic congestion in areas including Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Mumbadevi, Chira Bazaar, and Lokmanya Tilak Road.

During the last hearing, the division bench of Justices Naresh Patil and GS Kulkarni had directed the traffic police to submit a report on the steps to resolve difficulties faced by people in these areas. In an affidavit filed by Amitesh Kumar, the joint commissioner of police (traffic) through government pleader, Purnima Kantharia, the HC was informed that visits were conducted to these areas this month and minute inspection of 15 arterial roads was conducted. The inspection showed that the problems seen on all these roads are similar due to heavy pedestrian activities and ‘conflict’ of motorised vehicles and non-motorised vehicles like handcarts and bicycles. Other reasons for traffic congestion included double parking on both sides of the road, occupation of foothpaths and roads by hawkers and shopkeepers and loading and unloading of goods in a haphazard manner on the roads.

The court said: “The ward officer of the area should act in consultation with the local police and take action, otherwise, the traffic menace will never come to an end,”

The traffic police informed the court that other agencies including the BMC, RTO and BEST are being informed regarding action related to them. The traffic police in its affidavit submitted that a meeting was held with 80 stakeholders including various associations of taximen, tempo union, and retail traders.

Most of them said there was acute shortage of parking in the area leading to an adverse effect on business activities and smooth movement of traffic. Nine steps have been suggested including installation of traffic signs, designated stretches for goods vehicles and taxi pickup and drop.

