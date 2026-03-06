46 bus drivers, cleaners held for blocking WEH during protest against e-challans

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Vile Parle police on Thursday arrested 46 drivers and cleaners of heavy vehicles for allegedly blocking the southbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway during a protest against the e-challan system and other levies on commercial vehicles, causing massive traffic congestion across the western suburbs.
Police said the protesters had parked their buses and other heavy vehicles on the highway near Vile Parle without prior permission, bringing traffic to a standstill and leading to long queues of vehicles up to Malad.
The incident occurred around 9 am when police officials were conducting rehearsal arrangements in connection with the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Finland to Mumbai on Friday. During the inspection, the police control room alerted officers that around 25 to 30 drivers had parked passenger buses on the Western Express Highway in the southbound direction near Vile Parle East, blocking the Andheri–Bandra stretch.
A police team rushed to the spot and found a group of drivers gathered on the road. Despite repeated instructions, they allegedly refused to move their vehicles, police said.
Traffic police also reached the spot and directed the drivers to clear the road. However, the protesters had not taken prior permission to stage the protest and continued to block the highway.
According to police officials, the protest led to severe congestion on the highway, affecting thousands of commuters. Several ambulances were reportedly stuck in traffic, while students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations were also caught in the gridlock.
Police said the drivers were protesting against the e-challan system and demanding a waiver of pending fines, as well as a reduction in taxes and toll charges imposed on commercial vehicles.
Officials alleged that the protesters obstructed government work and argued with police personnel, with some reportedly threatening to block roads across the city if the vehicles were removed.
Police later detained the protesters and shifted them to the police station. The buses were cleared from the highway within about 15 minutes, officials said.
An FIR has been registered against the 46 drivers and cleaners on charges of unlawful assembly, obstructing public servants and causing disruption to public traffic. They were produced before a court on Friday and remanded to police custody till March 8, police added.
