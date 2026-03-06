46 bus drivers, cleaners held for blocking WEH during protest against e-challans

Police said the protesters had parked their buses and other heavy vehicles on the highway near Vile Parle without prior permission

The Vile Parle police on Thursday arrested 46 drivers and cleaners of heavy vehicles for allegedly blocking the southbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway during a protest against the e-challan system and other levies on commercial vehicles, causing massive traffic congestion across the western suburbs.

Police said the protesters had parked their buses and other heavy vehicles on the highway near Vile Parle without prior permission, bringing traffic to a standstill and leading to long queues of vehicles up to Malad.

The incident occurred around 9 am when police officials were conducting rehearsal arrangements in connection with the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Finland to Mumbai on Friday. During the inspection, the police control room alerted officers that around 25 to 30 drivers had parked passenger buses on the Western Express Highway in the southbound direction near Vile Parle East, blocking the Andheri–Bandra stretch.