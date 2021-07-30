Bus driver suspended for ‘defamatory posts’ against MVA govt

It also accused him of not cooperating in the inquiry.

A STATE transport driver attached with the Yavatmal bus depot was suspended by the transport department over “defamatory comments” posted in a WhatsApp group against the Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) government.

According to an order issued by the depot manager, a report submitted by the transport inspector SS Rathod of Yavatmal depot, the driver — Pravin Ladi — had allegedly posted defamatory content on social media against state transport minister Anil Parab and the government.

The order said that in the message, the driver called the government “a Rs 100 -crore Mahavasooli and extortionist government” along with other comments. It also accused him of not cooperating in the inquiry.

“The act of transmitting the message is very serious and the report against him submitted by his senior is also serious. To ensure that the investigation is not hampered, he is suspended till the probe is over,’ the order states.