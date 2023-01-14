Ten killed as bus ferrying Ambernath firm staffers to Shirdi collides with truck in Nashik

Ten persons, including four children, were killed and over 30 others were injured after a private bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district early on Friday.

The private luxury bus was ferrying staffers of a company based in Ambernath area to Shirdi in Ahmednagar for their annual visit to Saibaba temple. The families and relatives of the staffers of Laxminarayan Print and Pack company were also travelling in the bus.

The drivers of both the vehicles fled from the spot; the driver of the truck, Sakharam Palhal, 50, was later tracked down and detained from Aurangabad. An FIR was lodged against him and a road construction company, which had closed one side of the road near the spot of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Manohar Ubale, 38, his wife Vaishali, Roshani Rajendra Wadekar, 36, Pramila Prakash Gondhali, 45, her niece Diksha Santosh Gondhali,17, Balaji Krishna Mahanto, 28, Anshuman Babu Mahanto, 7, Shravani Suahas Paraskar, 28, her daughter Shraddha, 7, and Chandani Nirmal Gacche, 13.

Except for Pramila, who belonged to Raigad, all other deceased were from Thane district.

According to the police, the staffers and their family members and relatives were travelling in 15 vehicles, including 12 buses. They had left from Ambernath on Thursday night around 11:30 pm to reach Shirdi. While all the buses were going together, one was left behind at one point. As the bus reached near Pathare Shivaar in Wavi on Sinnar Shirdi road around 6am, it collided with a truck, headed to Nashik from Shirdi, coming from the other side.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased person. Through a tweet, the PM Office also announced that the injured persons will be provided with an assistance of Rs 50,000 each.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased persons and ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Around 50 people were traveling in the bus and most of them were asleep when the accident took place.

Police said owing to the road construction work, one side of the road was closed, leaving the other side open for traffic from both directions.

Police suspect that the driver of one of the vehicles could have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

All of the injured were taken to nearby Sinnar Civil hospital and Yashwant hospital in Sinnar, where 10 persons were declared dead before admission while other 21 were hospitalised.

“An FIR has been registered in the matter. We have traced one driver and have come to know that the other is hospitalised in Kopargaon after getting injured in the mishap,” said a police officer from Wavi police station under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

FIR was also registered against the management and supervisor of the Monto Carlo Private Limited, the road construction company.

Sagar Kote, the Assistant Police inspector of Wavi police station, said it was due to the diversion put in place by the company that the two vehicles came in front of each other.

The survivors who were in the bus told The Indian Express that the bus driver was driving rashly.

“He was feeling sleepy… we caught him dozing off a couple of times. We insisted him to park the bus aside but he didn’t listen to us and said it was just matter of few minutes before we would reach Shirdi,” Santosh Potle, an electrician who was travelling in the bus with his wife and sister, said.

Darshan Patekar, another staffer, said, “The bus driver was driving very rashly and speedily. There was a head-on collision with the bus.”

Sapna Dange, another survivor, said, “We had to struggle for over 15 minutes to come out of the vehicle.”

Sajid Khan, another passenger, said they had to break the window panes to make their way out of the bus. “There was no space left to breathe,” he said.

After the incident, Nashik district Guardian minister Dada Bhuse visited the hospitals where the injured were undergoing treatment.

A statement from the CM Office said that the state government would bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured persons.