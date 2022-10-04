scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Burnt alive by father, two minors succumb to injuries

The sisters, Sameera Patil (14) and Samiksha (11), suffered 91 per cent burns in a fire at their house in Bhopar area of Dombivli town on Saturday morning.

An official said that the incident took place around 5.30 am on Saturday, but the fire brigade officials were alerted about it around 8.30 am. (Representational/File)

Two girls, who were allegedly burnt alive by their father, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dombivli area on Monday, police said.

The sisters, Sameera Patil (14) and Samiksha (11), suffered 91 per cent burns in a fire at their house in Bhopar area of Dombivli town on Saturday morning. Their mother Preeti (35) had passed away due to burn injuries on Sunday. The accused Prasad Patil (40) too had sustained injuries in the incident.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Patil who sustained ten per cent burn injuries.

An official said that the incident took place around 5.30 am on Saturday, but the fire brigade officials were alerted about it around 8.30 am.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
More from Mumbai

An officer said that prima facie it has come to light that there were frequent fights between the family members as the accused was in a relationship with another woman and the family members had come to know about it. Tired of them confronting him about the extra marital relationship, the accused is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy and set his daughters ablaze in the wee hours of Saturday, the official added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 02:42:58 am
Next Story

Police: Man who killed family, died by suicide in July was burdened by sister’s wedding expenses

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement