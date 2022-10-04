Burnt alive by father, two minors succumb to injuries

Two girls, who were allegedly burnt alive by their father, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dombivli area on Monday, police said.

The sisters, Sameera Patil (14) and Samiksha (11), suffered 91 per cent burns in a fire at their house in Bhopar area of Dombivli town on Saturday morning. Their mother Preeti (35) had passed away due to burn injuries on Sunday. The accused Prasad Patil (40) too had sustained injuries in the incident.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against Patil who sustained ten per cent burn injuries.

An official said that the incident took place around 5.30 am on Saturday, but the fire brigade officials were alerted about it around 8.30 am.

An officer said that prima facie it has come to light that there were frequent fights between the family members as the accused was in a relationship with another woman and the family members had come to know about it. Tired of them confronting him about the extra marital relationship, the accused is alleged to have hatched a conspiracy and set his daughters ablaze in the wee hours of Saturday, the official added.