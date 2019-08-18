Burglary at official residence of former Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner

THE NAVI Mumbai police is on the lookout for burglars who had allegedly broken into the official accommodation of the former Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner (NMMC) and fled with a laptop and a cellphone.

While N Ramaswami was transferred to the Maharashtra Maritime Board as its CEO on August 1, the theft took place at his official accommodation in Nerul, which he is yet to vacate as the former NMMC commissioner. According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“The burglary came to light on Friday morning when one of Ramaswami’s relatives, who had come to stay over, started looking for his cellphone. It was nowhere to be found. Later, the SIM card was found in the kitchen. The burglar had allegedly removed it before fleeing,” said an officer.

“Later, they learnt that a MacBook kept in another room was also missing,” he added. The police said the accused allegedly entered the house from the windows in the kitchen in the wee hours when the family was asleep. After a complaint was filed, a case was registered on charges of theft and trespassing.

“We are trying to figure out how the accused managed to enter the house despite security guards being posted at the gate,” said the officer, adding that they are looking into footage of CCTV cameras installed near the gate.