Burglar taken to hospital for Covid treatment flees from bed

The Mumbai Police is currently in the lookout for a 22-year-old burglar who allegedly escaped from Kasturba Hospital in central Mumbai as he was admitted there after testing positive for Covid-19. The police said the accused, identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, escaped from the back doors of the ward while the police officials guarded the main entrance of the ward.

According to the police officials, Khan was arrested by Mankhurd police on July 30. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody. During a mandatory medical check-up, the officials came to know that he was infected with Covid-19 after which he was admitted to the 14 number ward of Kasturba Hospital. “Two personnel were guarding the main entrance, while they had even tied him up with a shackle which was locked with the bed,” said an officer.

While they guarded outside, the two cops were frequently going inside and checking on Khan. During one such time, the officials learnt that Khan had escaped. The incident had taken place early on Tuesdayand they reported the matter at Agripada police station.

A case was registered under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC and police have launched a manhunt. “We have checked the CCTV footage in which the accused can be seen running through the back door of the ICU after opening the shackles with an iron sheet-like object at that time,” said an officer.