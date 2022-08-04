Burglar taken to hospital for Covid treatment flees from bed

August 4, 2022 1:38:54 am
The Mumbai Police is currently in the lookout for a 22-year-old burglar who allegedly escaped from Kasturba Hospital in central Mumbai as he was admitted there after testing positive for Covid-19. The police said the accused, identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, escaped from the back doors of the ward while the police officials guarded the main entrance of the ward.
According to the police officials, Khan was arrested by Mankhurd police on July 30. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody. During a mandatory medical check-up, the officials came to know that he was infected with Covid-19 after which he was admitted to the 14 number ward of Kasturba Hospital. “Two personnel were guarding the main entrance, while they had even tied him up with a shackle which was locked with the bed,” said an officer.
While they guarded outside, the two cops were frequently going inside and checking on Khan. During one such time, the officials learnt that Khan had escaped. The incident had taken place early on Tuesdayand they reported the matter at Agripada police station.
A case was registered under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC and police have launched a manhunt. “We have checked the CCTV footage in which the accused can be seen running through the back door of the ICU after opening the shackles with an iron sheet-like object at that time,” said an officer.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Researchers lose contact with 4th of 5 Olive Ridley turtles tagged for first time
Two more FIRs against colony residents in dispute with power provider
FYJC first merit list: Cut-offs drop across streams
Once a famous Dalit icon and singer, Bant Singh now lives in penury
After Pathankot chopper crash, pilot’s family wants proper training, equipment in Army Aviation Corps
Transgender’s removal from shelter home: Delhi HC pulls up UP Police for whisking away 22-yr-old, Delhi cops for assisting
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
TVSN Prasad is now Haryana’s addl chief secy home, Anurag Rastogi finance secretary
CWG: Raised by single mother, a cop, Tulika Maan battles odds to win judo silver medal
Government hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 15/quintal for 2022-23 season
Mann cuts down PPSC strength from 10 to 5