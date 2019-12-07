Follow Us:
Bureaucratic reshuffle Mumbai’s Additional Municipal Commissioner transferred

Uddhav Thackeray has reshuffled two senior bureaucrats soon after becoming CM.

More than a week after taking over as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray reshuffled two senior bureaucrats.

Mumbai’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi, a 2006-batch IAS officer, was on Friday transferred to the state’s education department. She has now been appointed as the Project Director of the Samagra Shikhsha Abhiyaan. Joshi will be replaced by Suresh Kakani in the Mumbai municipal corporation. Kakani, a 2004-batch IAS officer, was previously the Managing Director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation.

Earlier on December 4, Prerna Deshbhratar (2010 batch) was appointed as the Collector of Beed district in place of Astik Kumar Pandey (2011), who has now been posted as Aurangabad municipal commissioner. Thackeray, on Friday, also issued orders appointing Suman Chandra as Collector, Buldhana. Thackeray was sworn in on November 28.

