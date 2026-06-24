‘Court orders only burden records, show us results’: Bombay HC questions state’s claims on Melghat water supply

The state lawyer claimed that two tankers were provided every day to the villages concerned, amounting to nearly 20 litres of water per person. (Express Photo)

Remarking that several orders passed on concerns over malnutrition in tribal regions of Maharashtra merely burden court records due to the lack of action by authorities, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to verify claims of non-provision of drinking water to villages in the Melghat region of Amravati district.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata made the remarks while hearing PILs raising concerns over malnutrition among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in Melghat in Amravati district and other tribal regions of Maharashtra.

On June 22, the HC had observed that citizens were forced to approach courts for basic necessities like water even after over 75 years of Independence. It had slammed the Maharashtra government over the continued lack of access to potable drinking water in Melghat and other regions of the state, and sought a concrete, time-bound plan consisting of immediate steps to ensure water supply across these regions.