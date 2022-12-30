Bumper year for real estate as city sees maximum property sale registrations in decade

The year 2022 was an encouraging for the real estate sector in Mumbai with as many as 9,342 properties’ conveyance (sale) deed recorded in December and revenue earned through stamp duty fees totaling up to Rs 823.05 crore. The year also saw highest annual property sale registrations made in last one decade in the city.

The biggest transaction of 2022 was of a property worth Rs 333 crore in Juhu, which was bought by Agarwal Holdings Private Limited, owned by promoters of pharmaceutical manufacturing company Macleods Pharmaceuticals, according to data accessed by Zapkey — a platform that aggregates publicly available property registration data.

As per Knight Frank India, in 2022, over 1.21 lakh residential property sales were registered in Mumbai city, earning the state exchequer Rs 8,887 crore in revenue from stamp duty and registration fees.

In Maharashtra, 12,5645 conveyance deed were recorded, fetching the state Rs 2,526 crore revenue through stamp duty fees in December, according to the Department of Registration and Stamps, Government of Maharashtra data.

In 2022, as many as 11 transactions of above Rs 100 crore were recorded of which nine were in Mumbai and two in Delhi. These included, apart from Agarwal group’s property, a Rs 265-crore property, again in Mumbai’s Juhu, purchased by Ravi and Neel Raheja of K Raheja promoters. Other deals include Manoj Modi and family of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail (Rs 261.35 crore) in Malabar Hills, Mumbai; Feat Properties Private Limited of K Raheja company (Rs 182.7 crore) in Juhu, Mumbai; Madhav Prasad Agarwal of Sajjan India Limited (Rs 153 crore) in Oberoi 360 West, Worli, Mumbai; I G E (India) Private Limited, Investment and Holding Company, (Rs 151 crore) in Oberoi 360 West, Worli, Mumbai; Siddharth Jain of Inox Group (Rs 144 crore) in Raheja Legend, Worli, Mumbai; actor Ranveer Singh’s father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, through O5O Media Works LLP, (Rs 118.9 crore) in Sagar Resham CHS, Bandra West, Mumbai; and Devvrat Developers (Rs 113 crore) in 25 South, Prabhadevi, Mumbai.

In Delhi, Aakash Chaudhry of Aakash Education (part of BYJU’s) bought a property worth Rs 137 crore in Chanakyapuri while Varun Jaipuria of Devyani International/Varun Beverages purchased a property worth Rs 120 crore in Westend Green, Delhi.

The data further showed that 63 deals were in the ticket size of Rs 50-100 crore of which 27 were in Mumbai, 16 in Delhi, two in Bengaluru and one in Pune. Most of the properties sold were independent houses (bungalows with land) except for Mumbai where most of the expensive homes were apartments.

The top localities in the city included Juhu, Bandra and Worli.

Sandeep Reddy, co-founder of Zapkey, said, “2022 has seen a robust demand in the ultra-luxury properties space. Demand for such properties was seen in niche/key locations like Worli in Mumbai, Vasant Vihar in Delhi, Koramangala in Bengaluru, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, and Koregaon Park in Pune. These locations, among others, happen to house some of the wealthiest and biggest Indian business tycoons, actors and start-up entrepreneurs. We expect the trend to continue in 2023 as India continues to see a rise in the number of billionaires.”

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s residential market is in a growth mode due to two factors. Firstly, the changed attitude towards home purchases since the pandemic, and secondly, economic growth leading to incremental income and financial stability. Thus, despite higher home loan rates, no sops from the state government or rise in capital values over the last year, demand has remained strong.”