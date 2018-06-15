Bulls, likely to be slaughtered, rescued from farmhouse

The cattle were allegedly kept to be slaughtered. (File Photo/Representational) The cattle were allegedly kept to be slaughtered. (File Photo/Representational)

The Khalapur police said they have rescued 19 bulls from a farmhouse in Haal village on Thursday. The bulls were allegedly kept there for slaughter. The police have arrested a man and another accused is absconding, sources said.

According to Khalapur police, they got information that some animals were being kept in bad condition at the farmhouse. “When we reached the spot to inspect, one of the accused ran away. The other was caught while trying to run away,” an officer said.

Chetan Sharma, an animal activist with Benevolent Animal Welfare Association, who accompanied the police to the spot said: “The bulls were kept in a cramped unhygienic space. It seemed that they had not been fed or given water for days.”

The bulls have been sent to an animal shelter, the police said. “The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Abdul Shaikh Bedekar (32). The bulls were mostly going to be slaughtered. However, we are investigating the case,” an officer said.

