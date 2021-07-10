Video: Bullock cart carrying protesting Mumbai Congress workers collapses

To the embarrassment of those participating in Saturday's protest, the cart broke and the Congress leaders sitting on it suffered a fall. | Screengrab of video shared on Twitter

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee organised a protest at Sion Koliwada on Saturday as part of its 10-day calendar of protests across the state against rising petrol prices.

As part of the protest, the Congress used a pair of bullocks to pull a cart, recalling a similar bullock cart protest against rising fuel prices by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1973 when he was in the opposition. Vajpayee took the bullock cart to Parliament.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap said, “None of us were hurt. We were around 15 of us on the cart and tilted. But what’s more important is the cause we are taking up and not how we fell down.”

Protests by the Congress against fuel prices will be held across the state until July 18.