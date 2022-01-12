Bulli Bai case: Court to hear accused’s bail plea tomorrow

BANDRA MAGISTRATE court this Thursday will hear the bail plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, the first arrested accused in the Bulli Bai app case, who was remanded to judicial custody on Monday after testing positive for Covid.

Twenty-one-year-old Jha, a native of Bihar, was detained on January 3 from Bengaluru where he was pursuing civil engineering, and arrested next day. He was remanded to police custody till Monday this week.

As his custody ended, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Cyber police officials informed the magistrate court on Monday afternoon that Jha was admitted to Covid quarantine centre at Kalina. The court remanded him to judicial custody till January 24 while other two accused were sent to police custody till Friday. Jha’s lawyer Shivam Deshmukh said, “The IPC and IT Act sections in the FIR attract punishments which are less than three years of imprisonment. He is falsely implicated and the Twitter handles mentioned in the FIR were used by some other person. Also, he is not the creator of the app. He does not have a prior criminal record. His education is getting badly affected.”

Meanwhile, investigating officer, inspector Maushmi Patil of Cyber police, submitted an application to the court requesting for Jha’s further custody once he recovers from the infection. Jha’s father Sudhir Jha, a Railway official in Bihar, who is currently in Mumbai, told The Indian Express, “I have full faith in the judiciary. My son is innocent.”