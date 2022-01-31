Bulli Bai app creator sent to judicial custody

Neeraj Bishnoi, 21, creator of Bulli Bai app was produced before a magistrate court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody. All six accused arrested in the case are now in judicial custody.

Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat in Assam and a second-year B.Tech student was first arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6.

The Mumbai Cyber police took his custody from a jail in Delhi along with Aumkareshwar Thakur. The duo were produced before a Bandra magistrate court on January 20 and sent to further custody till January 27. Thakur was sent to judicial custody on January 27 but Bishnoi’s custody was extended till Monday.

The police found out that Bishnoi, with all other arrested accused, were part of Trad Mahasabha. Bishnoi was emboldened and inspired by the fact that the Delhi police could not nab the perpetrators of Sulli deals app in June-July last year despite registration of a FIR.

The other four accused arrested in the case are Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, Shweta Singh, 18, Mayank Rawat, 21 and Niraj Singh, 28.

Thakur had posted the source code of Sulli deals app on the Trad Mahasabha group. In one of the chats on this group, members discussed that even though they were involved in the Sulli deals matter, the Delhi police despite registering a FIR was unable to trace them as they were “efficient enough” in hiding their identities. This emboldened and inspired Bishnoi who used the source code taken from the group to create Bulli Bai app.

Bishnoi then informed group members that he has collected 50 photos of Muslim women and wants 50 more. The trad members were asking Bishnoi to wait for sometime but disagreeing with them, Bishnoi managed to upload data of 102 Muslim women on the app. He asked his three followers Jha, Singh and Rawat to help him by making them change their Twitter handle names to Sikh names to portray as if those from the Sikh community were doing it.