Bullet train: Vasai Virar corporators back farmers, won’t allow land acquisition

The corporators of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation have resolved not to permit land to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The decision was taken at their general body meeting on Wednesday.

The corporators, a majority of whom are from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, said no to the proposal of the alignment of the city’s development plan to the bullet train route.

According to municipal commissioner Satish Lokhande, a letter will be sent to the government stating their objection to the bullet train’s proposed route through their jurisdiction.

“As it is a government plan, the land acquisition is the collector’s prerogative while the alignment of the development plan according to the train route is our responsibility. However, a majority of the corporators rejected the plan,” he said, adding, “I will now draft a letter to the government stating that the Vasai Virar city municipal corporation doesn’t want the bullet train to pass through our area.”

Deputy mayor Prakash Rodriguez, who is also from the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, said, “The farmers in the area are firm that they don’t want to part with their land. We don’t want that either. So the proposal was declined.”