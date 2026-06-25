Hearing pleas by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd (MSETCL) seeking felling of 847 mangrove trees for a 132 KV transmission line from Dahanu to Ambesarai for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday orally remarked that the problem is about replanting of the trees, as the authorities, after construction of the project, do not turn around and check if the replanted trees are alive.
The petitioner MahaTransco, however, assured the Court of compliance with the requirements after the HC’s clearance and sought urgent disposal, stating that the inauguration by the Prime Minister is scheduled for October and the transmission line is required to be laid prior to it.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by MahaTransco argued by advocate Amogh Singh seeking permission for diversion of at least 3.35 hectares of forest land containing 1.9656 hectares of mangrove forest land in its favour under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, for cutting nearly 847 mangrove trees within the construction zone in Dahanu Taluka of Palghar district.
The court was informed that of the 13.06 kilometres of the proposed line, certain segments were to traverse through forest lands in Dahanu Taluka. The plea claimed that while finalising the route for the proposed transmission line, MSETCL conducted a detailed survey to examine three alternative alignments.
It added that the selection of the final alignment was made after “careful consideration, with a view to minimise impact on forest land” and “the alignment has been deliberately chosen to avoid dense forest patches, water bodies, habitations, archaeological or religious sites, and ecologically sensitive areas.”
“The forest land sought to be diverted constitutes the barest minimum required for the project and is interspersed within largely non-forest cultivated lands,” the plea claimed.
The lawyer stated that permission was required as per the 2018 ruling of the HC imposing a total freeze on destruction of mangroves across Maharashtra without the court’s approval. After the 2018 judgment, any public development or infrastructure project involving cutting of mangroves requires the HC’s approval.
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Singh claimed that the petitioner has sought relevant clearances from the state government and had paid the compensation amount and undertook to replant the required number of trees in lieu of the felling of mangroves.
Referring to various pleas seeking felling of mangroves for public projects, the bench orally remarked, “The problem is that you all (authorities) do not replant (trees). The plants which you then plant have started dying. You only create a picture that you have planted something. You don’t turn around and see whether it (tree) is alive after you have planted it.”
However, Singh responded, “We will make sure the replanting is done and orders are complied with.”
“The urgency here is that the inauguration is by the Prime Minister in October, therefore we need to lay down this line (sooner) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train,” he added, after which the HC posted the matter to July 14.
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Earlier, in December, 2022, the Bombay HC had allowed plea by National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) in “public interest,” for the felling of 21,997 mangrove trees in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane to clear the route for the bullet train project subject to various conditions.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More