Bullet train-linked transmission line: As MSETCL seeks nod to fell 847 mangroves, Bombay HC raises replantation concerns

Hearing pleas by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd (MSETCL) seeking felling of 847 mangrove trees for a 132 KV transmission line from Dahanu to Ambesarai for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday orally remarked that the problem is about replanting of the trees, as the authorities, after construction of the project, do not turn around and check if the replanted trees are alive.

The petitioner MahaTransco, however, assured the Court of compliance with the requirements after the HC’s clearance and sought urgent disposal, stating that the inauguration by the Prime Minister is scheduled for October and the transmission line is required to be laid prior to it.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a plea by MahaTransco argued by advocate Amogh Singh seeking permission for diversion of at least 3.35 hectares of forest land containing 1.9656 hectares of mangrove forest land in its favour under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, for cutting nearly 847 mangrove trees within the construction zone in Dahanu Taluka of Palghar district.

The court was informed that of the 13.06 kilometres of the proposed line, certain segments were to traverse through forest lands in Dahanu Taluka. The plea claimed that while finalising the route for the proposed transmission line, MSETCL conducted a detailed survey to examine three alternative alignments.

It added that the selection of the final alignment was made after “careful consideration, with a view to minimise impact on forest land” and “the alignment has been deliberately chosen to avoid dense forest patches, water bodies, habitations, archaeological or religious sites, and ecologically sensitive areas.”

“The forest land sought to be diverted constitutes the barest minimum required for the project and is interspersed within largely non-forest cultivated lands,” the plea claimed.

The lawyer stated that permission was required as per the 2018 ruling of the HC imposing a total freeze on destruction of mangroves across Maharashtra without the court’s approval. After the 2018 judgment, any public development or infrastructure project involving cutting of mangroves requires the HC’s approval.

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Singh claimed that the petitioner has sought relevant clearances from the state government and had paid the compensation amount and undertook to replant the required number of trees in lieu of the felling of mangroves.

Referring to various pleas seeking felling of mangroves for public projects, the bench orally remarked, “The problem is that you all (authorities) do not replant (trees). The plants which you then plant have started dying. You only create a picture that you have planted something. You don’t turn around and see whether it (tree) is alive after you have planted it.”

However, Singh responded, “We will make sure the replanting is done and orders are complied with.”

“The urgency here is that the inauguration is by the Prime Minister in October, therefore we need to lay down this line (sooner) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train,” he added, after which the HC posted the matter to July 14.

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Earlier, in December, 2022, the Bombay HC had allowed plea by National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) in “public interest,” for the felling of 21,997 mangrove trees in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane to clear the route for the bullet train project subject to various conditions.