Bullet train to ‘snatch Mumbai from state’, says Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray Raj Thackeray

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief, Raj Thackeray, on Sunday said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail corridor has been proposed to “snatch Mumbai from Maharashtra”.

The plots in Mumbai are being emptied to make way for non-Maharashtrian people, he alleged.

“It is sad that Marathi people had to struggle for homes in Maharashtra. Non-Maharashtrian people get homes but the Marathi people are being turned away. The plots in Mumbai are being emptied to make way for non-Maharashtrian people,” he alleged while addressing a gathering of residents at a government colony in Bandra (E).

He promised in-situ rehabilitation of the residents in the government colony. “The government can issue notices to you but not to the people in slums. I assure you that all people will be rehabilitated in-situ,” he said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App