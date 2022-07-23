Bullet train project: NHSRCL invites bids for construction of BKC station

Days after the Maharashtra government announced that it has granted all permissions required for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project – considered a pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the project, on Friday invited bids for the design and construction of the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) station.

This will be the only underground station in the whole Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

The announcement of clearance had came close on the heels of sustained opposition to the project by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray, who had termed it as “of no use to the people of Maharashtra”. Instead, a Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train was needed, he had said.

The project is spread over a 508-km-long stretch of which 348 km lies in Gujarat, 4 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the remaining, 156 km, in Maharashtra.

The first bullet train project of the country is stuck for want of necessary clearances from the Maharashtra government. The clearances included acquisition of land, especially at BKC, and shifting of petrol pump from BKC to make way for a high-speed rail station.

According to sources, while paperwork for acquiring 74 per cent of the total land required in Maharashtra was completed earlier, the NHSRCL had got physical possession of only 39 per cent of the land. The remaining had been pending since 2019, when the MVA government had come to power.

Due to non-availability of land, the NHSRCL had to cancel the tenders it had floated for the station at BKC, resulting in delay and a possible cost escalation.

“We have floated the tender for construction and design of the station, which will have six platforms. The length of each platform is approximately 415 m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). The station will have connectivity with Metro and road,” an official said, adding that two entry/exit points are planned at the station – one to facilitate access to nearby Metro station of line 2B and other towards the MTNL building.

“The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level. Besides, integration with other modes of transportation like Metro, buses, autos and taxis has also been planned,” the official said.

The amenities planned for passengers include waiting areas, business class lounge, nursery, rest rooms, smoking rooms, information Kiosks and incidental retail and CCTV surveillance among others, the official added.