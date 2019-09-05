Bullet train project: NHSRCL accepts alternative plot from Godrej group instead of prime land in Vikhroli

THE BOMBAY High Court disposed of a petition in which the Godrej group had contested the acquisition of its prime land in Vikhroli for the bullet train project, after the court was informed that the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) had accepted an alternative parcel of land from them for the project.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited contested the acquisition of its prime land, measuring 39,547 sq m, in Vikhroli for the Rs 1.08-lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in May 2018.

A division bench of Justice A A Sayed and Justice Prakash Naik was hearing the petition in which the Godrej group urged the court to direct the respondents — the Centre, the state government, deputy collector (land acquisition) and NHSRCL — to accept an alternative plot offered by them for the construction of the bullet train.

Senior counsel Navroz Seervai for the Godrej group told the bench that the NHSRCL has accepted the alternative plot. Seervai further asked the court to dispose of the case.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NHSRCL and Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, after a discussion, agreed with the submissions made by Seervai.

The High Court bench, after accepting their statements, disposed of the matter.