Bullet train project: MMRDA grounds set to be closed for 5 years

Political parties may find it difficult to find adequate locations for large rallies during campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections later this year, with the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) set to be closed for five years starting March.

The large ground in BKC will be closed owing to construction work for the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor, whose Mumbai terminal is to be located in BKC. Sources from the National High Speed Rail Corridor Limited (NHSRCL) said that by the second week of March, primary work on the project will start in BKC, requiring the grounds to be closed for public.

The MMRDA ground is a prime location for political rallies, located centrally and large enough to accommodate large crowds as well as for parking scores of buses. In 2014, more than 74 political events were organised on the MMRDA grounds during two elections that year. The MMRDA earned a revenue of nearly Rs 14.24 crore from these 74 events in 2014.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has already ceded portions of the ground to various infrastructure projects, including for a casting yard for Metro line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale) and Metro line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz), which will have an interchange in BKC.

According to MMRDA officials, some part of the 5-hectare MMRDA grounds is also kept aside for the proposed International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

A senior officer from NHSRCL said that currently land acquisition work is underway for the Bullet train corridor with the first parcel of 0.9 hectares received from the MMRDA for construction of the BKC station. “By mid-March we will start our primary work in BKC, including digging and soil testing. Once these works start, the ground will have to be shut for other public activities.”

Dilip Kawathkar, joint project director and spokesperson for the MMRDA, said the agency is yet to receive word from NHSRCL regarding when they will start work. “But we have already handed over the land to NHSRCL I cannot comment on when it will shut it for public activities,” he said.

The MMRDA grounds is a good source of revenue for the agency, bringing in Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore every year. With its huge capacity of more than 1.5 lakh, the MMRDA grounds has hosted international events including shows by Coldplay, Beyonce, Roger Waters, Bryan Adams, Mark Knopfler, Shakira, Guns N’ Roses, INXS and Iron Maiden.

To create an alternative venue for events, the MMRDA has planned to set up a new exhibition ground in BKC, on a plot located in G Block. The total area of the plot is 27,000 sqm. While a tender was floated for a new international exhibition centre here, no response was received from bidders.

The other large ground in the city that hosts protests and political events is Azad Maidan, located across the BMC headquarters and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. But over 30 per cent of Azad Maidan is also closed now owing to construction work for Metro line 3.