Bullet train project: Godrej & Boyce rejects govt’s claim ‘company delaying land acquisition’

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co Ltd on Thursday submitted to the Bombay High Court that the proceedings of acquisition of its land in Mumbai initiated by the Maharashtra government for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project were “illegal and bad in law”.

The company also refuted allegations levelled against it by the state government and the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) that it was causing unnecessary hurdles in the land acquisition process and was hence delaying the project.

The company said the final award of Rs 264 crore to it was way less than Rs 572 crore, the initial amount offered to it for land acquisition.

The company submitted an affidavit to a division bench of Justice Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sharmila, which was hearing its plea that challenged award of compensation of Rs 264 crore by the deputy collector on September 15 for acquiring company’s land of 39,252 sqm (9.69 acre) for the bullet train project.

The plea claimed the land acquisition proceedings had lapsed in 2020 and, therefore, the award passed by the officer concerned was void ab initio.

It sought directions to the state government to stay the proceedings and not take any steps for the implementation of the award.

The state government had last month, in its reply to the plea, said the company has been “continuously delaying the acquisition proceedings on one or the other frivolous pretext, which has not only resulted in unnecessary and inordinate delay but the state exchequer had to spent additional crores of rupees as the cost of project escalated by more than Rs 1,000 crore, which has resulted in loss of crores of public monies”.

The state said it was a “priority project” for the Indian government as it will be the country’s first bullet train covering the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad under three hours compared to the usual seven hours. After the firm had sought direction to restrain the state from taking possession of the land, the court last month said if and when such notice is issued, it will be with reasonable period and once the notice is received, it is open for petitioner to approach the court.