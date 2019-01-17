Bullet train project: First land parcel acquired in Palghar

Amid protests from farmers backed by Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), the Palghar district administration has acquired the first land parcel in the district for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Land measuring 0.4 hectares was acquired for Rs 34.69 lakh.

Palghar Collector Prashant Narnavare confirmed the purchase of land on Tuesday. “We started the registration process last week. The first registry has already taken place and paperwork done. There are other applications too, which we are going through and soon more registrations will follow,” he said.

The first land to be acquired belongs to Shrikant Ramvilas Pandey (65) of Bilalpada village in Vasai district, sources said. “We are approaching villagers individually and thus facing almost no backlash. Individual farmers are being offered a price and once they are okay with it, we are going forward with the formalities,” said Deputy Collector Pandurang Magdum. “Out of the 73 villages, we have finished survey and measurement work in 38 villages and now we are approaching the farmers independently,” he added.

Officials said 108 km of the 530-km high-speed rail corridor lies in Palghar. “We have to acquire 302.53 hectares land, of which 221.38 hectares are privately owned. Rest is state and forest land,” he said.