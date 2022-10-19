Bullet train: Design, construction bid submission deadline for BKC station in Mumbai extended till Nov 3

The deadline for the submission of bids for the design and construction of the underground station at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for the high-speed railway (HSR) network has been extended till November 3, 2022, from October 20, 2022. The said work comes under Civil 1 (C1) Package.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is the project implementing authority, said in view of the requests received from prospective bidders seeking additional time for formulating their bids, the last date of submission of bids has been extended. The technical bids will be opened on November 4, 2022.

The land acquisition for the bullet train station at the BKC received a major push after the formation of the government under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The land acquisition process was stuck at the time of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra, owing to a rift between the state and the Centre.

In addition to the BKC station, C1 Package tender also includes a cut and cover length of 467m and a ventilation shaft of 66m.

The BKC station will have six platforms and the length of each platform is approximately 415m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport.

Bandra Kurla Complex station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad HSR corridor and it is planned at a depth of about 24 metres below the ground level. The station will have three floors.

Two entry and exit points are planned, one to facilitate access to the nearby station of Metro Line 2B and the other towards the MTNL building at BKC.

According to the NHSRCL, the station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level. In fact, dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting.

The amenities planned for passengers at the station include waiting areas, business class Lounge, nursery, restrooms, smoking rooms, and information kiosks, among others.