Bullet train: 3 growth centres planned along corridor

THE Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to develop three growth centres along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor. The hubs are proposed in Virar, Pen and Boisar. A consultant will soon be appointed for these hubs.

The MMRDA is planning the growth hubs after the state government, at a recent meeting of the MMRDA executive authority led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, extended the authority’s jurisdiction till Boisar and Pen to pave the way for big infrastructure projects in these areas. Before the extension, the MMRDA controlled an area spanning 4,003 sqkm. The extension adds an additional 2,000 sqkm to its jurisdiction.

“With our jurisdiction extended till Boisar-Palghar and Pen, we are planning to develop three growth centres modelled after the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). We have identified Virar, Palghar and Pen for these centres,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Projects including the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor are set to transform transportation and connectivity in these areas, currently the far-flung outback of the financial capital.

The Mumbai station of the 507-km bullet train corridor is proposed to be built in the MMRDA-controlled BKC. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Centre has also proposed stations for the high-speed train at Thane, Virar and Boisar.

MMRDA officials feel once work commences on the corridor, urbanisation and development of land along the Virar-Palghar-Dahanu stretch will speed up. At the moment, most land parcels in this belt are either agricultural or no-development zones.