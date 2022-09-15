Bulk drug park that MVA worked for has gone to Gujarat, Andhra and Himachal: Aaditya Thackeray

A day after the Vedanta-Foxconn project was shifted to Gujarat, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed that Maharashtra has lost on yet another big-ticket project of bulk drug park.

“After the loss of the Vedanta-Foxconn project, the bulk drug park that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had worked on for so long has gone to three states – Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh,” Aaditya told mediapersons.

“The unconstitutional government of Maharashtra not only took 40 (Sena) MLAs but has also snatched two of the important state projects,” he added.

On September 1, the Centre had extended “in-principle” approval to the proposals of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh under the scheme for promotion of bulk drug parks – a key initiative to support the bulk drugs manufacturing industry.

The scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 3,000 crore, notified in 2020, provides for financial assistance to three states for establishing bulk drug parks and aims to bring down the cost of manufacturing of bulk drugs by creation of world class common infrastructure facilities supported by the Centre and thereby, increase the competitiveness of the domestic bulk drug industry.

Maharashtra was pushing for Roha and Murud tehsils in coastal Raigad district for the bulk drug park. The state had already earmarked 5,000 acre in these two tehsils for the project. In 2020, the state Cabinet had cleared special incentive scheme for the bulk drug park project.

The scheme includes waiver on electricity and stamp duty charges, concession in power tariffs at Rs 1.5 per unit for 10 years and five per cent interest concession to micro, small or medium enterprises, among others. These incentives were to be applicable for five years.

The government had also granted concession of Rs 2 per unit in power tariff or cross-subsidy for 10 years for common facilities like waste water management, water supply and solid management that would be set up by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

Aaditya said that though he won’t complain about other states getting the project, the Maharashtra government should explain why it could not pursue the matter effectively with the Centre. “The youth of this state has already lost over one lakh job opportunities. Will the ministers focus on governance rather than playing politics?” he asked.