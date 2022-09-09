Built by MDL, stealth frigate Taragiri to be launched Sunday

The indigenously designed stealth frigate will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other features. It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system.

‘Taragiri’ — a stealth frigate built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) — will be launched on Sunday by Vice Admiral Ajendra Singh, who heads the western command of the Indian Navy.

Earlier this year, two frontline warships 'Udaygiri', the second stealth frigate of Nilgiri Class and 'Surat', the fourth missile destroyer of Visakhapatnam class were launched in the first quarter. The second quarter will be marked by the launching of the third ship of Project 17A — 'Taragiri'. The indigenously designed stealth frigate will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other features. It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system.