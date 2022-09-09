scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Built by MDL, stealth frigate Taragiri to be launched Sunday

Earlier this year, two frontline warships ‘Udaygiri’, the second stealth frigate of Nilgiri Class and ‘Surat’, the fourth missile destroyer of Visakhapatnam class were launched in the first quarter.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Taragiri, Vice Admiral Ajendra Singh, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe indigenously designed stealth frigate will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other features. It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system.

‘Taragiri’ — a stealth frigate built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) — will be launched on Sunday by Vice Admiral Ajendra Singh, who heads the western command of the Indian Navy.

More from Mumbai

Earlier this year, two frontline warships ‘Udaygiri’, the second stealth frigate of Nilgiri Class and ‘Surat’, the fourth missile destroyer of Visakhapatnam class were launched in the first quarter. The second quarter will be marked by the launching of the third ship of Project 17A — ‘Taragiri’. The indigenously designed stealth frigate will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world class modular living spaces, sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other features. It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:27:40 am
Next Story

HC directs JEE (Advanced) organisers to consider students’ complaints on technical glitches by Sept 10

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m
Diamond League 2022

Neeraj Chopra wins title with throw of 88.44m

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement