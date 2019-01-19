Building completion certificate: Process to go online by January end in Mumbai

In a bid to further improve the ease of doing business status of the city, the building construction completion process will also go online by this month end.

Under the current system, after a building is constructed, the developer or builder has to apply to the respective ward office for water and sewerage line connections to receive the final completion certificate (CC).

After the CC is received, an occupation certificate (OC) is provided to the builder.

Under the new system, the application can be submitted online on the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai portal. Once the application is submitted, an alert will be sent to the respective ward offices. With this move, the civic body will also centralise the application procedure.

A building CC is a legal document awarded by the building proposal department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), certifying that the new building has been constructed and completed, conforming to all the prescribed safety norms, including fire safety norms and regulations. Once the project is successfully completed, the local authorities inspect the premises on the basis of the original building plan submitted and award

the CC, subject to satisfactory scrutiny.

In two recent fires in the city — five died in a Tilak Nagar high-rise and 13 in the ESIC hospital blaze — the buildings did not have OCs from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, respectively.

According to the BMC building plan approval system, on receipt of an online request for CC, a common site visit by all concerned departments will be arranged through system generated date and the same will be communicated to the builder by email or SMS. The civic body has to grant the CC within seven working days of receiving the application.

In 2016, BMC had introduced a common application form, a system of combined fee calculation and online payments, significantly reducing the time needed by the architects to file proposals.

Following this, the number of permissions required have come down from 119 to 58. Further, the time taken to approve a project has been reduced to 60 days, while the BMC earlier took nearly a year for this.