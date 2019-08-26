Building collapse in Bhiwandi: Builder booked; structure was illegal, say police

A DAY after a four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, police have booked the owner saying the building, constructed six years ago, was illegal and had several additions on the upper floors that weakened its base.

Advertising

On the intervening night of August 23 and 24, two persons were killed and five injured when the Manohara building in Pirani pada area in Bhiwandi collapsed. “The building developed cracks earlier in the night and was evacuated. However, residents went back in the dead of night to retrieve their belongings when the building collapsed at around 2 am,” a municipal official said.

A case of causing death by negligence and cheating was lodged against Munnawar Ansari, the builder of Manohara building, by Shanti Nagar police.

“The building was illegal and made with low quality raw material. The base was further weakened when people on the upper floors started making additions to their one-room apartments,” an officer said.

The officer added, “22 families were evacuated by 9.30 pm, but five people went back after midnight when the building collapsed.” On Saturday night, fire brigade officials along with disaster management teams from Bhiwandi and Thane restarted a search and rescue operation after a resident claimed to have heard a man’s voice from under the debris, sources said.

Advertising

“The Bhiwandi fire brigade informed us and we carried out the search and rescue till early Sunday. However, we did not find anyone,” said an official from the Thane Disaster Response Force.

The Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation will be looking into how five people entered the building again after it was evacuated. A senior official said, “Usually, after evacuation, a building is sealed until further notice. We will check how the residents managed to get inside.”