Building collapse at fort: Trustee of Bhanushali building booked for ‘delay in repairs despite permission from MHADA, BMC’

Police have registered a case of negligence against a trustee, close to six months after a portion of the ground-plus-five-storey cessed Bhanushali building at Fort collapsed. The person has been booked for delay in carrying out repairs at the premises despite taking necessary permission from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and the BMC. The building, located near Lucky House in Fort area, collapsed in the afternoon on July 16, 2020, leading to the death of 10 residents and several others injured.

Police said the case was registered under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Shashi Meena said they were yet to make an arrest in the case.

Officials said the building was 100 years old and, as plasters had started falling and with parapets missing from the structure, renovation of the building became a necessity for the safety of the residents.

Officials from the MHADA had then said it was home to 27 residential tenants and 37 commercial tenants (grocery, stationery and medical shops) till 2019 and around 12 rooms were reduced to rubble in the collapse.

Officials had also said the owner of the building was given a no-objection certificate to undertake repairs. In addition, the BMC also provided permission and required intimation of disapproval and commencement certificate to carry out repairs on June 1, 2019.

An investigator said, “We have been investigating into the matter since the building collapsed. Now that we have ascertained that there was negligence on part of the trustee, we have registered a case.”

Police further said they were yet to receive a report on the incident from MHADA, BMC or the fire department.