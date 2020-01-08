Builders owe MHADA Rs 176 crore as rent from transit camps

In Mumbai and its suburbs, MHADA has over 8,000 transit camps — temporary homes allotted to those tenants whose houses have collapsed or have failed to get possession of their homes even after redevelopment of MHADA’s cessed buildings. (File photo) In Mumbai and its suburbs, MHADA has over 8,000 transit camps — temporary homes allotted to those tenants whose houses have collapsed or have failed to get possession of their homes even after redevelopment of MHADA’s cessed buildings. (File photo)

VARIOUS BUILDERS owe the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHA-DA) Rs 176 crore as rent from their transit camps, officials said. In Mumbai and its suburbs, MHADA has over 8,000 transit camps — temporary homes allotted to those tenants whose houses have collapsed or have failed to get possession of their homes even after redevelopment of MHADA’s cessed buildings.

MHADA Chief Officer (Repair and Reconstruction Board), Satish Lokhande, said: “In all, 4,189 transit camps had been allotted to 43 developers to house tenants whose houses are being constructed under different projects. While they were handed over the transit camps around 10 to 15 years ago, till October 2019, none of the developers had paid any rent to the MHADA.”

Following this, MHADA officials met the concerned developers seeking to know the reason behind the delay in payments. “Of the 43 builders, around 20 said most of their projects are stuck in some kind of litigation… some builders have gone bankrupt. We have categorised the problems faced by the developers and will soon start recovering the money,” said Lokhande.

Of the 4,189 transit camps allotted to 43 developers, while 3,409 are still with builders, 780 have been returned to MHADA, said records with the authority. In all, these 4,189 transit camps owe MHADA Rs 176 crore as rent, including interest amount of Rs 81 crore. “The authority is planning to remove the interest amount,” said an official.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App