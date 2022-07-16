Builder of illegal chawl held over 2 deaths in landslide

A day after a man and his daughter were killed when a landslide struck their home in an illegal chawl below a hill in Naigaon (East) in Vasai taluka, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man who built the chawl.

The builder, Ajit Raisahab Singh alias Mantu Singh, is the owner of Mitwa Realty. He, along with owners of the plot where the chawl stood and mediators between the builder and owners, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The landslide took place early July 13 in two chawls at Waagralpada in Rajawali. It swept away four rooms. Amit Singh (35) and his daughter Roshni (15), were killed under the debris. A Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation official filed a complaint with the Waliv police alleging that the owners and builders did not have permissions to build the chawl. The police registered a case of culpable homicide under Section 304 of the IPC and for illegal construction under sections 52, 53 and 54 of the Maharashtra Town Planning Act.

The case was transferred to the Crime Branch. “We got Singh’s custody for a day. We are investigating the role of the owner and mediators,” said Senior Inspector of Crime Branch, Shahuraj Ranavare.