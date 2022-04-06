Builder killed in Nanded, traders to shut shops today in protest

A PROMINENT builder was shot dead outside his Nanded bungalow on Tuesday morning. Fifty-three-year-old Sanjay Biyani was shot multiple times by two bike-borne assailants using two firearms from point blank range around 11am. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera at the spot. The assailants fled the spot. Biyani, who was rushed to the hospital, was declared dead.

In protest against his killing, the traders association will keep shutters down in Nanded city on Wednesday till afternoon.

The incident took place in Naik Nagar and CCTV footage showed Biyani get out of his SUV and head towards his bungalow when two men got off a bike while firing from two country-made pistols. Biyani’s driver remained unharmed.

Biyani had reportedly received extortion and death threats after which he was given a security cover in 2019. Two people were arrested over the threats to the builder. “During the pandemic, a review was taken of the security and it was assessed that he no longer needed the armed police constable provided to him. So the constable was removed from Biyani’s security in August 2020,” said a police officer from Nanded police. The officer added, “We had asked him to pay for his security. Biyani did not pay for the amount nor did he approach us asking for any help.”

Biyani is survived by his two brothers, wife and two sons. Harshad Shah, president of Merchants and Industries Association, Nanded, said, “I have appealed to all 3,500 traders to keep their shutters down on Wednesday till afternoon in protest against the cowardly attack on Mr. Biyani…”