Builder bludgeoned to death in Virar, vegetable vendor arrested

A vegetable vendor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 31-year-old builder in Virar (east) on Monday, police said. Four of his accomplices are wanted in the case, they added.

The arrested accused has been identified as Chandrakant Chavan, 32. Police said Chavan and four others had a past personal enmity with the deceased, Nishant Kadam.

“Few years back, Kadam and Chavan had gotten into a physical fight. Like Chavan, the other wanted accused are locals who had past enmity with him (Kadam). Few days back, while consuming liquor together, the accused conspired to murder him,” said a police officer.

The incident took place on Monday between 3am and 3.30am in Shahakar Nagar in Phoolpada area where Kadam runs his real estate office.

Kadam is a resident of Gandhi Chowk, which is less than a kilometre away from his office. He was heading for a pooja and hence, had left home early for his workplace, police said.

Kadam was moving on his scooter when the five accused attacked him with iron rod and a sharp, knife-like weapon, they said. When Kadam did not reach work, his supervisor went looking for him and found him around 200-metres away from his office, lying in a pool of blood, police added.

Kadam was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

Suresh Varhade, senior police inspector of Virar police station, said, “The accused was produced before a magistrate court and remanded to police custody till September 14. The murder took place over past personal enmity.”