Builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala passes away at Arthur Road jail

Builder Yusuf Lakdawala who was lodged at Arthur Road Jail in connection with an ED case passed away on Thursday. Lakdawala, who was also a film financier, was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the prison hospital on September 6.

NM Joshi Marg senior inspector Pratap Bhosle said they have received intimation of the death from the Arthur Road prison in their jurisdiction.

A jail official said that the 76-year-old was suffering from cancer and had been moved to the JJ hospital on Wednesday morning. The hospital informed the prison authorities about the death on Thursday .

Lakdawala was earlier booked by the Mumbai police Economic Offences Wing in connection with a land grabbing case following which the ED had registered an offence against him.

An official said that an accidental death report will be taken and no foul play is suspected.