Budget will give no relief to drought-hit farmers: Maharashtra Opposition

TAKING ON the state government, the Opposition parties on Wednesday alleged that the Interim Budget presented in the Assembly on Wednesday has disappointed the farmers and all sections of the society.

“It was necessary to give drought relief of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers. Besides, the government should have announced complete farm loan waiver till Kharif season of 2018. But with no announcement, the farmers are disappointed with the Interim Budget,” said Leader of Opposition and Congress veteran Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.

Dhananjay Munde, NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, said the Interim Budget is disconnected from reality. “It has old announcements… with lack of implementation. It will not give any relief to the drought-hit farmers,” said Munde.

He added that Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has claimed that the government has received all permissions for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial. “If that is the case, why the Supreme Court has given a stay order on the project?” he asked.

Jayant Patil, NCP legislator, said the Budget address seemed to be an election speech. “In the Budget, the government is expected to propose schemes, but the finance minister spent his most of the time reading out the works carried out by the government. While he credited the government for the Jalayukt Shivar, he did not say that ground water levels have depleted in 20,000 villages in the state,” said Patil.