Budget session unlikely in Nagpur; final decision by BAC on February 15

The budget session of the state legislature is unlikely to be held in Nagpur and will be held in Mumbai as is the norm.

Traditionally, Nagpur hosts the winter session of the state assembly. However, in 2021, the city missed out on the session as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had undergone a surgery and was not fit to travel. It was, therefore, decided that the session will be held in Mumbai. The decision was met with protests by Opposition parties who demanded that the budget session be held in Nagpur.

A discussion on the issue took place in the state cabinet on Wednesday and the final decision will be taken in the meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislature on February 15. The budget session of the state legislature will commence from February 28.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik said the government intended to hold the budget session in Nagpur but the state legislature secretariat has conveyed that it is not possible. “The legislature secretariat said the hall for the joint address of the Governor is not available. Also, the MLA hostel is being used as a quarantine facility,” he said.

The minister said the same will be communicated to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.