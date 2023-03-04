budget session: Shinde lashes out at Pawar in Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday lashed out at Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar in the Legislative Assembly over the latter’s statement that ‘common man defeated Eknath Shinde’ after Congress’ victory in the by-poll for the Kasba Assembly constituency in Pune on Thursday.

Shinde was on Friday delivering the government’s resolution on Governor Ramesh Bais’ joint address to the Maharashtra Legislature.

Hitting out at Pawar, Shinde said, “After yesterday’s by-poll, I saw a tweet… you said the CM also had to do road shows for by-polls in Pune… when I was there you were there as well. Your senior leader Sharad Pawar also took so many meetings in the same area. I am a party worker, I will work like a party worker. Modi sir also did a road show in Gujarat, and won the state. Rahul Gandhi also did a road show, but Congress lost the elections in all three states. Now with one by-poll you have taunted me that the common man defeated me. You don’t see that this same common man defeated you in Pimpri-Chinchwad (Assembly constituency).”

Speaking for over 80 minutes, the chief minister lashed out at the opposition on Friday. He said, “BJP has a history of losing by-polls and then winning the entire state. As it happened in Uttar Pradesh, where BJP lost in the by-polls for four assembly constituencies, but won the state. And in Maharashtra, I am also with them, and as you know, I have a whole machinery for elections.”

Shinde said the government is thankful it lost the Kasba constituency by-poll, as it has drawn lessons from the defeat. “We will now work and win the hearts of these constituents,” he said.

He also criticised Pawar for making a political speech in response to the governor’s address. He said, “We did not expect this from you. I expected you to speak on governance and on the administration of this government. But your speech was political. It is evident this is the impact of stepping down from power in a hurry. Your vision is clouded and you cannot see the good things done by this government.”

Defending the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, Shinde said, “This government does not work by only keeping elections in sight. You have criticised us… the PM came for inauguration .. this happened due to elections, budget was presented … this happened due to elections. We always do good work.”

Shinde also accused Pawar of being a spokesperson for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and said maybe the party can give him the designation of a joint spokesperson.