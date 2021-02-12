scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Budget Session: Maharashtra departments told to submit proposals only for mandatory expenditure in supplementary demands

The budget session of the state legislature will start from March 1.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: February 12, 2021 11:07:23 pm
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, IAS transfer, Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal, mumbai news, indian expressChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray transferred six IAS officers on Friday. (File)

Due to the critical situation of Maharashtra state’s finances, the State Finance Department has instructed all other government departments not to include provisions for new works in the upcoming budget session, but only proposals for mandatory expenditure in supplementary demands.

“The state’s revenue collection is still critical. So, it has been suggested that only the proposals for mandatory expenditure should be submitted for supplementary demands,” said an official. The budget session of the state legislature will start from March 1.

Read |Ahead of Maharashtra budget: Agri minister moots proposal of zero interest for farmer crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh

Officials said that the supplementary demands include the amount sanctioned from the contingency fund, provisions required due to court cases and provisions for new works. “Apart from the sanctioned amount from contingency fund and provisions required due to court cases, proposals for new works should not be submitted,” the official said.

Click here for more

In May last year, the state government had imposed a 67 per cent cut on the budgeted expenditure and banned fresh recruitment following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown. In the monsoon and winter session, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition raised additional grants worth Rs 51,078 crore amid the struggle to raise resources.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement