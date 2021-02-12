Budget Session: Maharashtra departments told to submit proposals only for mandatory expenditure in supplementary demands

Due to the critical situation of Maharashtra state’s finances, the State Finance Department has instructed all other government departments not to include provisions for new works in the upcoming budget session, but only proposals for mandatory expenditure in supplementary demands.

“The state’s revenue collection is still critical. So, it has been suggested that only the proposals for mandatory expenditure should be submitted for supplementary demands,” said an official. The budget session of the state legislature will start from March 1.

Officials said that the supplementary demands include the amount sanctioned from the contingency fund, provisions required due to court cases and provisions for new works. “Apart from the sanctioned amount from contingency fund and provisions required due to court cases, proposals for new works should not be submitted,” the official said.

In May last year, the state government had imposed a 67 per cent cut on the budgeted expenditure and banned fresh recruitment following the imposition of the nationwide lockdown. In the monsoon and winter session, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition raised additional grants worth Rs 51,078 crore amid the struggle to raise resources.