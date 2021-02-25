Maharashtra: BJP walks out of BAC meet, slams state’s stand to curtail Budget session

The BJP on Thursday walked out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting after registering its protest against the state government’s decision to curtail the 2021-22 Budget session’s duration.

During the meeting held at Vidhan Bhawan, the Opposition attacked the Uddhav Thackeray government for “using the Covid-19 pretext to wind up the session within two weeks”.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The state government is violating all legislative procedures to hurriedly end the Budget session without allowing department-wise discussion which is an integral part of every Budget session.”

“We walked out of the BAC meeting after registering our protest. The government seems determined to make the Budget session of the shortest duration, flouting all legislative rules. Therefore, we thought it was pointless to participate in the BAC. Our suggestions were ignored,” he added.

Former finance minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar suggested that the government should restrict the session to passing of vote on account and present a full-fledged Budget later.

Fadnavis said, “They are always finding an excuse to wind up the session. They are not confident to face the Opposition’s questions and debate.”

The Budget session will commence on March 1, while on March 8, the 2021-22 Budget will be presented. Debate on the general Budget will be held for two days.

Generally, Budget sessions are held for at least four to five weeks. The Budget sessions are of longer duration compared to monsoon and winter sessions that are held for two to three weeks.

On Forest Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod’s alleged link in the Pooja Chavan suicide case, Fadnavis said: “The controversial audio clips raised doubts about his (Rathod’s) alleged links in the suicide. Still, our demand to suspend him from the cabinet went unheeded. Instead, police are under pressure from the ruling parties. The government has no concern for the people.”