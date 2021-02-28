Budget session: BJP to raise issues of action against Rathod, corruption

Ahead of the budget session commencing on Monday, BJP leaders have drawn up a strategy to intensify the attack against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over several core sectors — agriculture, home, finance and social.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s birth anniversary was skipped by the Shiv Sena recently following pressure from the Congress. “The CM did not offer tribute to Savarkar. Nor a word on Twitter,” he said.

The Opposition also demanded initiation of a criminal case against Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod, who resigned on Sunday. It will also raise issues of corruption in bureaucrat transfers, and constitution of statutory regional development boards for Vidarbha and Marathwada regions.

“The so-called budget session is of such short duration. The government does not want any discussion on important matters. They don’t want to face charges of corruption,” Fadnavis said.

“The three-party coalition government has failed the people. There is no coordination nor accountability. The one function which has shown consistency is officers’ transfer.”

Even after a year, farmers have not received crop loan waiver, the BJP leader alleged. Nor have farmers who repaid loans received the promised incentives.

“Till now, 3.5 lakh farmers have complained of power disconnection. And 75 lakh people have received notice to repay electricity bills or face disconnection. If farmers and poor people are subject to such administrative atrocities by the government, it amounts to Mughal regime,” he said.

It took 20 days for the government to seek resignation of forest minister Rathod, Fadnavis said. “The BJP will raise this issue in the session. We want criminal action against Rathod. FIR should be filed.”