Budget session begins: Govt aided many sections of society, took steps for pandemic control: Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Monday that despite a 35 per cent revenue shortfall, the state government had provided assistance to various sections of society and given priority funding to departments such as Public Health, Medical Education and Drugs, Relief and Rehabilitation, Food and Civil Supplies and Home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Koshyari, in his address to the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the budget session, said that Goods and Services Tax compensation to the tune of Rs 29,290 crore was overdue from the central government.

“The Covid lockdown has slowed down the state economy in addition to a medical emergency and natural calamities. Out of the revenue collection target of Rs 3,47,456 crore, the State has collected just Rs 1,88,542 crore at the end of January 2021. This is 35 per cent less than the budgetary estimate and 21 per cent lower than the collection in the same period in the previous year,” the governor said.

He listed government schemes such as farm loan waiver, compensation to people affected by unseasonal rains and floods, construction workers, Shiv Bhojan among others. “To stimulate the economy, the government has provided for 75 per cent of the budgetary provision for capital expenditure and released 100 per cent money to the Local Development Fund and other schemes,” he added.

He also said that the government took several measures for control and management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had become a model for other states and even other countries. “Maharashtra has most effectively managed the epidemic by bringing down the number of active cases and successfully dealing with difficult settlements like Dharavi,” the governor said.

He also said that the government had strongly presented the case of Maharashtra in the original suit filed in the Supreme Court on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and it will continue to present the same. “My government expresses its commitment to the Marathi speaking people of the border areas and is committed to get them justice,” he added.