Budget lacks substance, doesn’t offer much to people, says Opposition

“This budget is equivalent to showing dreams, which would never be fulfilled, to the people of Mumbai,” Leader of Opposition Ravi Raja said.

Opposition parties on Wednesday accused the Shiv Sena-lead BMC of presenting a budget that is less on substance.

Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Rais Shaikh said, “The BMC has presented a swollen budget, which does not have much for the people. The commissioner has proposed to use Rs 4,000 crore from BMC’s reserves and then take a loan of Rs 5,000 crore. It means that in some form or the other, the people would be burdened.”

He added, “Shiv Sena has promised 100 per cent waiver for property tax of houses up to 500 sq ft. But this is only a promise and has not been implemented.” NCP leader Rakhi Jadhav also echoed the same view.

The BJP, meanwhile, targeted Mumbai suburban Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray. Party leader Ashish Shelar said, “The BMC has given relief to the rich… Also, desalination plant, setting up an international tourism centre at Worli Diary… Is it BMC’s budget or the guardian minister’s declaration?”

The Aam Aadmi Party described the allocations made for the educational sector as insufficient. “No provision has been made to improve the existing school infrastructure and student learning outcomes, especially in a post Covid-19 world. It is ironic that the BMC thinks that a mere change in the logo and a name will fix its education system, which is in tatters,” the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, praising the budget, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that it has considered the overall development of the city. “The budget has focused on providing the people better facilities by improving infrastructure. BMC’s plan to open CBSE board schools will help students from poor families,” she added.