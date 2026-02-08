Budget 2026-27: Women’s groups flag welfare stagnation despite higher health outlay

The Budget prioritises infrastructure and research with sharp increases for the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission which has been raised by nearly 68% to ₹4,770 crore and the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana at ₹11,307 crore for new AIIMS and medical college upgrades. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Union Budget 2026-27 has raised the allocation for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by 10% to Rs 1,06,530.42 crore— but women’s organisations say the increase obscures continued neglect of women’s health and welfare.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association said the Budget failed to address persistent concerns flagged by official data including rising anaemia among women, high child malnutrition and uneven progress in reducing maternal deaths.

National Family Health Survey data show anaemia among women aged 15 to 49 rose to 57% in 2019 21 from 53% in the previous survey. Child nutrition indicators remain poor with 35.5% of children under five stunted 19.3% wasted and 32.1% underweight.

India’s Maternal Mortality Ratio stands at 97 per 100,000 live births according to the Sample Registration System for 2019 21 down from 130 in 2014-16 but progress has slowed. States such as Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra continue to report significantly higher ratios. Maharashtra, despite relatively better resources still records hundreds of maternal deaths annually.