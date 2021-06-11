Budding musician duped of Rs 1.15 lakh by Facebook ‘friend’

After he accepted the request, they started chatting and later the fraudster sent him a video of a woman and asked him to send one of his, the FIR states. (Representative Image)

A 21-YEAR-OLD budding musician was allegedly duped of Rs 1.15 lakh by a person who befriended him on social media, Versova police said Friday.

As per an FIR registered on June 9, the complainant had received a friend request on Facebook last month from a person, allegedly impersonating a woman.

After he accepted the request, they started chatting and later the fraudster sent him a video of a woman and asked him to send one of his, the FIR states.

The complainant told police that he sent an “objectionable” video after which the fraudster threatened to upload the video clip on social media.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 1.15 lakh from him, which the complainant allegedly paid in installments.

According to the musician, the fraudster kept asking for more money even after he paid the full amount following which the latter approached the police. An FIR in the case has been registered under IPC section 384 for extortion and appropriate sections of the IT Act.