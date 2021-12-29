BSNL employee booked for submitting fake caste certificate

The Santacruz police on Saturday registered a case of cheating and forgery against a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employee for allegedly submitting bogus caste certificate and procuring a job under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes quota.

The police said the case was registered after an internal inquiry committee set up by BSNL found that Mangesh Srikoli, who works as a sub-divisional engineer in the company’s Mumbai electricity department, had submitted fake caste certificate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Manjunath Singhe said, “An application was filed by one of the office-bearers and recently a case was registered. The investigation is in process and no arrest has been made so far.”

The police said the complainant in the case is a deputy general manager in BSNL. The internal inquiry was initiated after a politician, who was then as a serving MLA, filed a complaint with the department in 2017.

The investigation revealed that Srikoli was recruited in 1994 as a junior engineer. “At the time of recruitment, he mentioned that he belongs to the SC category and also attached his caste certificate,” said an investigator.

BSNL officials sent the certificate to the caste verification office in Thane for verification. Following this, the caste verification office reported that Srikoli had submitted a bogus certificate.

“The inquiry committee then submitted a detailed report, following which the deputy general manager submitted a complaint application at Santacruz police station. We conducted preliminary inquiry and registered a case,” said an officer.